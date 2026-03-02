SITKA Launches Fish Collection

SITKA officially stepped into the world of fly fishing this month with the launch of SITKA Fish.

Known for building system-driven hunting apparel, the well-known Bozeman-based brand is applying that same technical discipline to the water. The new gear launch centers on a focused lineup built around quality and the realities of fishing hard across a full season.

The Crosscurrent Wading System anchors the collection. Constructed with four-layer GORE-TEX PRO construction, the waders deliver complete weather protection, next-level durability, and an ultra-dialed design for anglers. Available in both zip and non-zip configurations, they are built for those who spend serious time in moving water. The build specifically targets durability through repeated wet and dry cycles, one of the most common failure points in modern wader construction.

The wading boots continue that systems approach. Interchangeable traction options allow anglers to adapt to varying river bottoms, while quick-drying construction addresses the issue of heavy, saturated footwear between sessions. The emphasis throughout the system is long-term performance in real-world conditions.

SITKA’s long-anticipated entry into the fishing industry is centered on technical execution, with gear designed for anglers who prioritize quality, durability, and time on the water. sitkagear.com/fish