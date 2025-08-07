Simms Fishing Products “Dead On The Water” Collaboration with the Grateful Dead

Simms Fishing Products, a leader in performance fly fishing apparel and gear, has officially launched Dead On The Water— a limited-edition product collection in collaboration with the legendary rock band, the Grateful Dead. This unique partnership blends the world of technical angling gear with iconic music culture, creating a line that speaks to both performance and personal expression.

At the center of the collection is the GD Guide Wader, based on Simms’ award-winning G3 platform and crafted with Grateful Dead-inspired detailing. The collection also includes a range of technical and lifestyle pieces, including limited-edition sun hoodies, graphic t-shirts, and classic headwear.

More than just apparel, Dead On The Water explores the deep parallels between music and fishing — both demanding presence, surrender, and a connection to the moment. This collaboration captures that ethos, offering anglers and music lovers alike a way to celebrate the spirit that unites these seemingly different pursuits.

“This collaboration was born from feeling, not formulas,” said Ben Christensen, Head of Simms. “Fishing and music are both immersive experiences. They quiet the noise. Dead On The Water is our effort to capture this state of mind.”

The Simms x Grateful Dead: Dead On The Water Collection is available in limited quantities at simmsfishing.com and select retail partners.