New: SA Mastery Leader & Tippet

Leader and tippet might not steal the spotlight, but they matter, especially when presentation gets technical, flies get smaller, or conditions get tough. For 2026, Scientific Anglers has expanded its leader and tippet offering with the introduction of the new Mastery series, providing high-quality, budget-friendly lines for freshwater and saltwater applications.

Leader options

The Mastery leaders are available in lengths from 7.5 feet to 12 feet, with a variety of tapers designed for specific conditions and target species. Leaders are available individually or in three-packs, which is a practical option for anglers who like to keep a couple of fly rods ready.

Tippet options

The Mastery tippet is available in both fluorocarbon and nylon in sizes 3X to 5X, and in spool sizes of 30 meters or 100 meters. For most anglers, that range covers general trout work, everyday nymph rigs and a wide range of light saltwater applications.

Where it fits

The addition of the Mastery series alongside Scientific Anglers’ award-winning Absolute series of premium leader and tippet provides one of the broadest leader and tippet offerings on the market, and ensures anglers have access to Scientific Anglers’ legendary quality and innovation across every price point.

Learn more about the Mastery Series here: scientificanglers.com/new-products

Image: Arian Stevens