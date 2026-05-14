Ross Reels Launches the Cimarron LT

Ross Reels is introducing the next evolution of one of its most trusted reel platforms with the launch of the Cimarron LT. Built in Montrose, Colorado, the Cimarron LT builds on the original Cimarron platform with several notable updates. Aggressive new porting reduces weight without compromising durability, while an upgraded aluminum drag knob and in-house anodizing process give the reel a refined look and feel.

At the heart of the Cimarron LT is Ross’s adjustable composite-disc drag system paired with a stainless steel interface that delivers ultra-smooth startup inertia and solid stopping power. Whether protecting fine 7X tippet or putting pressure on fish with 0X in fast water, the reel is built for the kind of use trout anglers demand over a full season on the water.

Available in 4/5, 5/6, and 7/8 sizes, the Cimarron LT comes in four finishes: Platinum, Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Olive.

The appeal of the Cimarron LT comes from its balance of performance and accessibility. It brings together the fit and durability anglers expect from Ross in a reel built for everyday fishing without entering premium-tier pricing.

The Cimarron LT is available through authorized Ross Reels dealers and online at rossreels.com.