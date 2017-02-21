Ross Purnell Talks about a Recent Film Project and Failed Floatplane Trips

Fly Fisherman Magazine editor, Ross Purnell, spent a few days last summer up in British Columbia’s Cariboo region working on a film project with Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine. The project was unique in that it brought together the editors from two of North America’s largest fly-fishing publications onto one river. The film, Surface, can be viewed exclusively at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival. view trailer here

In this week’s interview segment, Bird catches up with Purnell and asks him about his best fly-fishing characteristic and about the one that got away. Oddly enough, Purnell also shares how to successfully instill a fear of flying into your angling partners.