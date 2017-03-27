Rod Review: Orvis Helios 2 Covert

Fly Fusion testers enjoyed many aspects of the American built Helios 2 Covert. The rod’s sharp looking glossy black wraps complement the matte black blank finish and give it an extremely stealthy appeal. The rod has a balanced and lightweight feel and is capable of reaching the upper distances with ease. It’s a relatively stiff rod in the lower two thirds but flexes a little more in the tip section so it loads efficiently when shorter casts are required. The quick recovery rate matched with deflection profile make for a good all-around rod sensitive enough for the short game but capable of lots of extra power when the trout seem a little out of reach. click here