Reel Review: Redington Rise

Thu Mar 16th 2017
gear reviews

Redington added a new reel to their roster this year. Machined from anodized 6061-T6 aluminum, the Rise is an extremely lightweight reel. It has a uniquely modern look and the aesthetics complement the reel’s balanced feel. Fly Fusion testers gave the reel high marks  for the enclosed carbon-fiber drag system that delivers  smooth stopping power  accompanied by a pleasant  sound (a small but  significant detail for  some anglers). Testers  also took notice  of the functional  oversized drag  adjustment knob  and appreciated  the innovative feel  especially for cold  climates where sticky  drag adjusters present  a challenge for clumsy  fingers. The Rise carries  a lifetime warranty and is  available in sizes 3/4 through 9/10 in three colors  (silver, black and amber). redington.com