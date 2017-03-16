Reel Review: Redington Rise

Redington added a new reel to their roster this year. Machined from anodized 6061-T6 aluminum, the Rise is an extremely lightweight reel. It has a uniquely modern look and the aesthetics complement the reel’s balanced feel. Fly Fusion testers gave the reel high marks for the enclosed carbon-fiber drag system that delivers smooth stopping power accompanied by a pleasant sound (a small but significant detail for some anglers). Testers also took notice of the functional oversized drag adjustment knob and appreciated the innovative feel especially for cold climates where sticky drag adjusters present a challenge for clumsy fingers. The Rise carries a lifetime warranty and is available in sizes 3/4 through 9/10 in three colors (silver, black and amber). redington.com