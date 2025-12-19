RA Beattie Named Winner of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival for “The Silent Spotter”

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4), a curated collection of world-class films and cinematic storytelling from independent fly-fishing filmmakers from around the globe, is honored to announce RA Beattie, founder of Beattie Outdoor Productions and co-founder of Off the Grid Studios, as the winner of Audience Choice Award — Best Film in the 2025 IF4 for his groundbreaking film “The Silent Spotter”. This year’s top honor was determined entirely by audience votes from viewers around the world, underscoring the film’s powerful connection with the global fly-fishing community.

The Silent Spotter introduces audiences to the extraordinary life of Tommy Batun, a deaf and mute fly-fishing guide from Xcalak, Mexico. With sharp eyes, unmatched intuition, and an unshakable love for the flats, Tommy has redefined what it means to be a guide, an innovator, and a hero in the world of saltwater fly fishing. Through stunning visuals and intimate storytelling, the film showcases Tommy’s remarkable ability to communicate, teach, and lead on the water, proving that passion and skill speak louder than words.

“‘The Silent Spotter’ reflects Off the Grid Studio’s unique vision and remarkable talent for crafting memorable, meaningful stories,” said Chris Bird, founder and executive producer of IF4. “Beattie’s talent, curiosity and dedication to the craft have made him one of the most influential voices in fly-fishing cinema, and this film is yet another example of his remarkable contribution to our community.”

“I’m honored that ‘The Silent Spotter’ has been recognized by IF4 Audiences as the top film in 2025 – especially with so many amazing and passionate films in the festival lineup,” said RA Beattie. “Tommy’s story is unlike any other. His skill, dedication, and spirit inspired every frame of this film, and we’re grateful to share his legacy with the global fly-fishing community.”

With the 2025 festival tour now officially concluded, IF4 is already looking ahead. A new collection of world-class films for the 2026 season is complete, and the festival will debut the new lineup beginning in January, bringing fresh stories, new voices, and groundbreaking cinematography to anglers around the world.

The full 2025 IF4 presentation is now available to watch at FlyFusionStreaming.com, offering audiences worldwide the opportunity to experience the complete lineup. “The Silent Spotter” is now available on the Off the Grid Studios website as a Limited Edition Mixtape (USB), plus digital download and other streaming options: offthegridstudios.com/pages/the-silent-spotter

About IF4

IF4 is the ultimate celebration of fly-fishing culture, featuring a curated collection of world-class films and cinematic storytelling from independent filmmakers around the globe. Rooted in the soul of fly fishing, it brings together powerful stories that capture the heart and adventure of fly fishing. IF4 is a gathering place for the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, stories and stoke.

About Off the Grid Studios and RA Beattie

Off the Grid Studios is an award-winning film and creative production company led by filmmaker RA Beattie. Known for cinematic, story-driven work rooted in adventure and conservation, the studio produces documentaries, broadcast content, and brand campaigns for partners around the world. Their films blend authenticity and craft to spotlight the people, places, and stories that shape our natural world.