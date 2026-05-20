R.L. Winston Rod Co. Announces New Ownership

Lance Robertson has acquired the R.L. Winston Rod Co. Robertson is a longtime business leader, engineer and passionate fly angler. He and his family live near Twin Bridges, Montana.

“My family and I are excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Winston family,” Robertson said. “We look forward to helping people enjoy their outdoor pursuits and build cherished memories through great products. We look forward to our stewardship of the company as those before us have done, maintaining the company as a family-owned business since its founding. We are focused on maintaining the innovative spirit of the company and products of the highest quality. In addition, we will be purposeful in engaging our customers early in our tenure to understand how best the company can serve their needs in the future.

“The R.L. Winston Rod Company has a compelling team in place, delivering among the best rods and reels they have ever produced, positioning the company well for a bright future,” Robertson said. “We anticipate the entire Winston team remaining with company moving forward. As part of today’s announcement, I would like to share that Andy Wunsch, general manager, will continue with the company in the role of president and general manager.”

“I am really excited about the future for Winston!” said Winston and Bauer President/General Manager Andy Wunsch. “Having been here for almost two years, we have an amazing team that takes great pride in their work. We look forward to continuing building outstanding products to be sold by the finest retailers in the world.”

“I also want to thank David for his many years of leadership at R.L. Winston and the great pride he has maintained in the company and its products over his long tenure,” Robertson said. “We are pleased that David will continue to serve the company as an adviser for a year after closing.”

“It has been an honor to have been involved with Winston for more than three decades, and to have worked with outstanding people committed to making the world’s best fly rods every day,” Ondaatje said. “Under Lance, I look forward to celebrating Winston’s industry leadership and success in the years to come. Mostly, I want to say thank you for making my time with Winston the most fulfilling professional experience of my life. It’s a rare thing to get to say you’re involved with a company that makes the best product of its kind in the world. I’ve been lucky enough to do that for 35 years.”