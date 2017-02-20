Patagonia releases Finding Fontinalis

Our friends at Patagonia today announced the release of the feature-length downloadable version of Finding Fontinalis. A 70-minute feature film by Travis Lowe, Finding Fontinalis explores how the search for a new world record brook trout in Argentina ultimately leads the anglers involved on a mission to conserve and protect much more than just the fish itself. The film is available to be screened in local markets globally to fly fishing dealers, grassroots conservation groups and individuals. www.findingfontinalis.com