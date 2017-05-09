OtterBox Gets Even Cooler

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The outdoors are not a club with velvet rope and insider access. The outdoors belong to everyone, and OtterBox enables people to get out and do it their own way. OtterBox, an outdoor staple since 1998, is proud to introduce the Venture line of premium rugged coolers.

Venture coolers incorporate superior cooling technology and trusted OtterBox durability. The design is certified bear-resistant, can hold ice for up to 14 days and has been drop tested for durability on every side and edge, empty and full. 1 But Venture takes it even further with a fully customizable experience. A subtle and sturdy mounting system lets users attach accessories that fit their lifestyle. A cutting board, dry storage tray and separators help organize and maximize the internal space, while the sidetable, cup holders and drybox clips extend use beyond the confines of the cooler.

“Being outdoors is about having fun, not worrying if you’re doing it the way the pros do or following a set of unwritten rules,” said OtterBox founder Curt Richardson. “The only requirements should be to be respectful and enjoy. I started OtterBox in 1998 as an outdoor brand, and we’re refocusing our efforts here in a big way. Our new coolers deliver on the OtterBox commitment to innovation, quality and our customers.” click here