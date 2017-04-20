Gear Review: Orvis’ Tacky Deluxe Fly Box

A more practical angler may argue that fly box is a fly box is a fly box, and there’s some truth in the statement. A fly box has a relatively simple task. That said, little innovations have the potential to make a huge difference. And in reference to the Tacky Deluxe Fly Box there’s much truth in that statement. This collaborative effort between Orvis and Tacky produced one of the best boxes on the market. The box has all that’s made the Tacky box a favourite for trout anglers: the no-fail magnetic latch system, the bombproof polycarbonate shell, and the silicone mats. But the Deluxe Box also has a few added features. The teardrop slats have room for 336 flies (#10-18). The box has a greater storage capacity now that there’s silicone mats on both sides of the interior of the box. Even with the added storage capacity, the box still has a low profile. (click here)