New Atlantic Salmon Book Definitely Worth a Look

Author Jacques Héroux’s new book Atlantic Salmon Flies brings together exquisite examples of nearly 300 salmon flies, tied by some of the best fly tiers and fishers in North America.

The book features traditional favourites and innovative new designs. Conveniently organized by fly type — wet flies and dry flies, bombers, bugs, and streamers — this rich compendium includes a detailed list of materials for each fly accompanied by colour photographs of flawlessly tied specimens. Both an invaluable reference and a beautiful tribute to the fly tier’s art, Atlantic Salmon Flies demonstrates the ingenuity and creative impulse behind the flies that entice the king of gamefish. click here