Additional pattern, the Mop-Top Beetle, from Ryan Sparks’ article in the latest issue of Fly Fusion.

Recipe

Hook: Fulling Mill 35025, #8

Thread/Body: Veevus 140, black

Hackle: Grizzly Hackle

Shell: 2mm foam, black

Legs: Medium round rubber legs, black

Indicator: 2mm foam, orange

Post: McFlylon, orange