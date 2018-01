The Griffith’s Gnat is likely the most popular midge pattern, but for fly anglers who appreciate variety, the Stuck Shuck Midge is another pattern diminutive pattern that’s sure to produce huge results.

Stuck Shuck Midge (photo a recipe provided by Scott Erickson)

Hook: Daiichi 1640, #20

Thread: Black, 45 denier

Shuck: Opalescent twisted Mylar

Abdomen: Working thread

Rib: Pale-yellow 70 denier thread

Thorax: Black mole fur/synthetic blend