Gear Review: Loop EVOTEC CAST Medium Fast

The EVOTEC Medium Fast is distinguishable by its smooth grey blank with dark grey wraps. On each of their rods in this series the reel seat is somewhat triangular so the single locking reel ring does not rotate, which means it's in the right place every time—a small but significant detail. The rod is sensitive during the casting stroke and a fly angler who enjoys feeling a little more of the flex will enjoy this rod. It's a rod designed to handle well in a variety of situations. The EVOTEC Medium Fast is available in single hand, switch, and double hand models.