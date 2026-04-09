Kirk Deeter’s Lesson on Presentation

By Kirk Deeter

Excerpt from the winter issue: “Presentation. Well, that’s simple. Trout like to eat insects that are hapless and drifting at the whim of the river current. The dun dry fly has just shed its shuck and is most vulnerable as it dries its wings before taking off. You must spoon-feed those duns to trout, and even a bit of subtle micro-drag can kill your chances. Likewise, spinners have mated, fallen and are essentially dead when they hit the water. Trout know this. Spinners should drift at the whims of the currents.

On the other hand, fish that chase food (sometimes trout, but also northern pike, bonefish, redfish, tarpon and many other species) aren’t used to their live food attacking them. No reasonably smart trout is going to eat a dry fly dragged in front of its face (except maybe a skittering caddis). By the same token, fluttering a crab fly, for example, toward a feeding permit is the kiss of death. When you’re fishing in the salt, or even fishing streamers for trout, you want to show your target the morsel and then make it escape.

So… spoon-feed rising trout with as little drag as possible. For most everything else (including salmon and steelhead), you want to bother them, make them agitated, make ‘em grabby, and see what happens next.”

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Photo: Faceless Fly Fishing