Kirk Deeter’s Lesson on Picking Bugs

By Kirk Deeter

Excerpt from the current issue: “Contrary to all the dogma about specific colors and fly patterns and all that, what it usually (really) boils down to is shape and profile. And that’s true whether you’re spoon-feeding emergers to selective trout, trying to match baitfish roosterfish are chomping in Baja, or throwing shrimp or crab patterns at bonefish or permit somewhere on the flats. Do fish see colors?

Absolutely. But at the end of the day, what a fish is really going to want to eat is a fly that looks very close in shape and size to what they're foraging on. There's a reason why the Parachute Adams dry fly has been a producing staple for many trout anglers for over 100 years. And there's also a reason why a Chernobyl Ant produces on many rivers in the West and elsewhere during the terrestrial season. A Crazy Charlie or Squimp in the flats will work, nine times out of ten, if you stick it in a place where the fish sees it. It's all about shape and profile."