IF4™ 2017 Official Selection – The Jungle’s Edge

“The Jungle’s Edge”by Capture Adventure Media and Angler’s Eye Media is the first in a series of trailer releases for films debuting at premiere of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival® this January.

Film Overview: Imagine a world where the jungle meets the coast and the fly fishing is incredible. Follow angler’s Mark Martin and Alex Beck as they attempt the impossible, Costa Rica’s first Grand Slam. After a week of jumping and loosing many 100+ pound tarpon, they find themselves with a chance to make history. The only thing standing in their way is the giant tarpon that have been giving them nothing but trouble all week. Come along for the ride to see if history will be made. Only at IF4™ in 2017! www.flyfilmfest.com