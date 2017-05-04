Happy Star Wars Day

Krueger’s Black Darth Invader by Chris Krueger
Rear Hook: Partridge Universal Predator, #1
Thread: 140 denier, black
Tail: MFC BuggerBou, black
Body: UV Polar Chenille, copper, with black schlappen, wrapped together
Collar: Black marabou, wrapped
Legs: Sili Legs, chrome black/copper
Junction Wire: Senyo’s Intruder Wire or 49-strand Beadalon
Beads: Silver-lined glass beads
Front Hook: Partridge Universal Predator, # 1
Eyes: Pseudo Eyes, black nickel/red, large
Prop: Chocklett’s Body Tubing ¼”, black
Hackle: Schlappen
Flash: Senyo’s Barred Predator Wrap, black and red
Body: Black marabou, 2 wrapped together
Legs: Sili Legs, chrome black/copper
Head: EP UV Chromatic Brush, midnight