Happy Star Wars Day

Thu May 4th 2017
Fly Tying

Krueger’s Black Darth Invader by Chris Krueger

Rear Hook: Partridge Universal Predator, #1

Thread: 140 denier, black

Tail: MFC BuggerBou, black

Body: UV Polar Chenille, copper, with black schlappen, wrapped together

Collar: Black marabou, wrapped

Legs: Sili Legs, chrome black/copper

Junction Wire: Senyo’s Intruder Wire or 49-strand Beadalon

Beads: Silver-lined glass beads

Front Hook: Partridge Universal Predator, # 1

Eyes: Pseudo Eyes, black nickel/red, large

Prop: Chocklett’s Body Tubing ¼”, black

Hackle: Schlappen

Flash: Senyo’s Barred Predator Wrap, black and red

Body: Black marabou, 2 wrapped together

Legs: Sili Legs, chrome black/copper

Head: EP UV Chromatic Brush, midnight

