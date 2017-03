Looking to beef up your spring nymph collection? Check out this delicious piece of trout candy by custom tier Todd Schotts.

Griz’s Naked Nymph Recipe:

Hook: Mustad 37160 size 16

Thread: UTC Tan 70 Denier

Bead: Tungeston Red 3/32 (2.4mm)

Weight: .025 or .035

Rib: Tippet 6x or 5x

Underbody: Hareline Hares Ear Ice Dub

Overbody: Heavy Medical Latex 1/32”

Thorax: SLF Squirrel Dub Brown

Collar: Glo Brite Orange Thread

Back Color: Prismatic or Sharpie Brown Marker