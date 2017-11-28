A Great Read For A Great Cause

Today, when you subscribe, renew or give Fly Fusion Magazine as a gift we will donate 20% of your purchase to the Fly Fishing Collaborative. Every dollar they receive helps fund the construction of new aquaponics farms around the globe. This in-turn enables the communities they work with to provide a source of income, food and safe homes. Pay for a great read and we will see to it that your purchase goes the extra mile. Thank you for being a stalwart and generous member of the Fly Fusion Tribe! Our Commitment – Fly Fusion will donate 20% from every purchase originating from this email. Further, the International Fly Fishing Film Festival will match Fly Fusion’s amount! The combined total will be donated to the Fly Fishing Collaborative. Click Here To Subscribe And Make a Difference!
Subscribe today and receive North America’s premiere fly fishing magazine, PLUS save up to 50% AND receive FREE issues!