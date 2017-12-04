Gear Review: The H3

For the last number of months Fly Fusion team members have been casting the Orvis H3 and are overly impressed by the rod’s unique feel and superior tracking. Orvis set out to create a more accurate casting rod and they accomplished that though the design process. By strategically reinforcing the blank, designers were able to further dampen the vibration in the rod, so it has an incredibly smooth feel when it straightens up from a loaded position. The H3 is available in a variety of different weights and two different flex styles. The H3F is designed for a caster who appreciates a deeper bend in the rod through the casting stroke; whereas, the H3D is a faster rod designed to throw larger flies greater distances.