Gear Review: Stormfront Waterproof Pack

Testers had lots of positive comments regarding the Stormfront Waterproof Pack. At the top of the list were simplicity and functionality. A few of the testers fish with backpacks almost exclusively, so they were excited to get their hands on Patagonia's new pack. This is a dream gear bag for the fly fisher who wants to comfortably carry a few extras for their trip like a camera or other devises that shouldn't get wet. For any angler who does a lot of walk-and-wade trips, especially in coastal climates where rainy days are the norm, this pack is ideal. It keeps all the gear dry. No more smudged fishing licenses or soaked dry flies. Aside from being fully waterproof, the pack also has all the basic necessities. The shoulder straps have an area to place forceps and there are movable (and adjustable) straps specifically for holding a rod tube. The pack also has an easy-access pocket for any necessities an angler might not want to dig for.