Gear Review: Redington Hydrogen Trout Spey

There’s a lot that the Fly Fusion staff likes about this new rod from Redington. At the top of the list is the fact that the company consistently finds areas of need and provides a solution at a reasonable cost to the consumer. The Hydrogen Trout Spey is designed to cover a lot of water with minimal angler effort. Each model features a medium- fast action, and the Zirconia stripping guides reduce guide and line-freeze in cold conditions. The down-locking, skeleton reel seat offers superior in-hand balance to create the lightest rod in its class. If you enjoy spending the day on the water, but feel the strain of overhand casting all day, or if you just want to cover more trout water with greater efficiency, make sure you check out the new offering from Redington.