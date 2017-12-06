Gear Review: Orvis’ New Ultralight Waders

From jackets, to boots, to waders, Orvis added a number of new wading options this year. Members of the Fly Fusion team tested the Ultralight Convertible Waders over the last number of months and thoroughly appreciated the comfort of the new design. The waders have a better overall fit especially in the midsection where Orvis removed unnecessary bulk. Testers also appreciated the easily adjustable shoulder straps and the FIDLOCK SNAP used to allow for an easy conversion of the chest section of the wader from the chest position down to the waist. Designers also streamlined the gravel guard at the bottom of the wader so as to reduce drag and water collection. The Orvis wader redesign includes both men’s and women’s models, and they’ll be available in January for a very respectable price ($298 US).