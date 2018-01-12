Gear Review: Opti Gyre by Loop

This year Loop added two new reels to their already impressive Opti Series, and one of those is the saltwater Gyre. Loop designers created the Gyre with hard-pulling saltwater species in mind. The reel’s V-shaped spool design allows for an impressive 300 yards of 30-pound backing when loaded with 12-weight line. The Gyre is designed to resist the corrosion that can occur in the saltwater environment, and testers were impressed by the smooth and powerful drag system. The drag adjustment knob is designed in a way that makes it easy for an angler to apply more or less pressure on a fish. The handle is also well-fitted which adds to the smooth feel of the reel. With the proven track record of the Opti Reel Series, this reel is a great buy for fly anglers who spend time searching for saltwater quarries. Click here to check them out.