Gear Review: GLoomis IMX PRO

Anglers who love the traditional, distinctive GLoomis feel are going to really enjoy the IMX PRO. With this rod, GLoomis returns to its roots. The IMX PRO is a fast rod that’s very user friendly at the same time. It’s a rod that performs well in a variety of angling situations, so anglers who appreciate an SUV type rod will find an alignment with the IMX PRO. This rod does a lot of things well. The finish is a very classy glossy brown blank with near matching wraps. One of the finishing touches that really grabbed the testers’ attention was the logo—the company chose to ditch the fish and use the retro GLoomis logo. With the classic look and classic feel, this rod will do extremely well for GLoomis. Click here to check them out.