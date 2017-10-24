Gear Review: fishpond’s Lodgepole Fishing Satchel

It’s nice to know that as fly-fishing gear progresses there’s still some equipment designed to remind us that we’re part of a rich history. That said, the Lodgepole is a classy gear bag. Though the satchel is definitely worthy of a nostalgic day on the water with a bamboo or glass rod, it’s also comfortable enough to wear anytime. The shoulder strap provides enough padding to wear for a full-day excursion, and if you’re an angler who prefers to keep a satchel a little closer to the body when hiking though a wooded area, there’s a removable waist-strap as well. Testers found the bag to have ample storage in the main compartment and lots of smaller compartments to help organize fly boxes, leaders, indicators, and whatever else an angler needs. The Lodgepole also has places designed to attach gear on the exterior. It’s functional and looks fantastic—what a great combination for the fly angler who years for something reminiscent of simpler times. Click here to view.