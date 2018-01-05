Gear Review: Douglas Upstream Plus

The Upstream Plus has an attractively distinctive glossy moss finish, which is quite different than most other rods on the market. To complement the glossy moss blank, Douglas uses a very sexy cork finished reel seat. The rod is smooth casting as well. The caster feels more of the rod during the casting stroke, but the rod does not feel sluggish at all. It’s more of a medium fast rod and would feel good in the hands of a caster who appreciates a rod that bends more deeply. The rod has a unique deflection in that there’s some feel in the lower two thirds but it’s only subtle and not exaggerated in any way. Click here to check them out.