Gear Review: Big Nasty by RIO

In the area of fly lines, fly fishing has obviously progressed. We’ve come a long ways since the days of the encased glass display providing meager choices between floating and full-sink lines in a few different weights. Now there are literally hundreds of line choices for the consumer to fit unique angling needs. Enter the Big Nasty by RIO. It’s a floating line designed with a specific purpose in mind: to turn over large flies, whether they be large streamers, dries or nymphs. The Big Nasty is front loaded so there’s a better energy transfer when turning over big flies, and the long handling section at the back of the head makes it easy to cast long distances and mend the line once it’s on the water. If you’re like members of Fly Fusion’s team and you swing large streamers on sink tips through the spring, or you’ve got an early summer love affair with oversized foam stoneflies, you’ll want to check out the Big Nasty. rioproducts.com