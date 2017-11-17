Friday Fly By…Richard Pulaski

One of the deepest philosophical questions in fly fishing: Can a fly-angler’s box contain too many Chernobyl patterns. Just in case you fall on the “it’s not possible” side of the debate, here’s the recipe for the juicy looking Beavertail Chernobyl.

Beavertail Chernobyl Recipe:

Hook:Dai-Riki 730, #8

Thread: Uni-Thread, 6/0 yellow

Adhesive: Liquid Krazy Glue, applied to thread base

Underbody: Beavertail Chernobyl tan (River Road Creations cutter)

Underbody: Large black Krystal flash chenille tied only under the middle body segment

Overbody: Beavertail Chernobyl tan (River Road Creations cutter)

Legs: Montana Fly Company Centipede Legs, orange/black

Posts: White polypropylene