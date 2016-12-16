Friday Fly By…Al Ritt

Fri Dec 16th 2016
Fly Tying

One way of beating the winter cold is to sit at the vice start tying patterns to fill up the summer dry-fly box. In this video, Al Ritt, Fly Fusion’s tying editor demonstrates how to tie a hybrid pattern of sorts. The ARF Humpulator  is a buoyant upgrade on the classic Stimulator.

Recipe for the ARF Humpulator (Yellow):

  • Hook: Daiichi 1280 sz 6 through 10
  • Tail: Calf Tail, Tan
  • Back: 2mm Tan Foam
  • Abdomen: Poly Yarn, Yellow
  • Rib: Hackle, Brown (1/2 to 2/3 the hook gap)
  • Underwing: Mirage Flash
  • Wing: Widow’s Web, Tan
  • Hi-Vis Spot: Para Post Yarn, Fluorescent Orange
  • Thorax: Ice Dub, Golden Brown
  • Hackle: Grizzly Dyed Golden Brown

 