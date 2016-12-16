Friday Fly By…Al Ritt

One way of beating the winter cold is to sit at the vice start tying patterns to fill up the summer dry-fly box. In this video, Al Ritt, Fly Fusion’s tying editor demonstrates how to tie a hybrid pattern of sorts. The ARF Humpulator is a buoyant upgrade on the classic Stimulator.
Recipe for the ARF Humpulator (Yellow):
- Hook: Daiichi 1280 sz 6 through 10
- Tail: Calf Tail, Tan
- Back: 2mm Tan Foam
- Abdomen: Poly Yarn, Yellow
- Rib: Hackle, Brown (1/2 to 2/3 the hook gap)
- Underwing: Mirage Flash
- Wing: Widow’s Web, Tan
- Hi-Vis Spot: Para Post Yarn, Fluorescent Orange
- Thorax: Ice Dub, Golden Brown
- Hackle: Grizzly Dyed Golden Brown