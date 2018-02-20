Fly Fusion’s Stillwater Editor Releases New App

British Columbia–Have you ever wanted to spend a day on the water with Phil Rowley and Brian Chan? Here’s your chance to have them join you!

Phil Rowley and Brian Chan, two of North America’s most respected Stillwater fly fishers, are excited to announce the release of their long-awaited Stillwater Fly Fishing App. Phil and Brian have combined their 75 years of experience fly fishing for trout and char in lakes to develop this valuable educational tool. This App will become an essential tool in the toolbox for anglers of all skill levels.

The app is broken down into six chapters covering such topics as the freshwater fishing regulations for all states and provinces, entomology, leaders and knots, techniques and tactics, equipment and favourite stillwater flies. Each topic is presented in video format that can be easily downloaded and saved to your mobile device.

Once downloaded, the video tips can be watched anywhere. No Wi-Fi connection is required to view the tips once they have been downloaded.

Topics include:

How to fish a drop-off

How to use a throat pump

How to fish the hang

Choosing chironomid pupa patterns

Plus on camera tying of 23 proven stillwater patterns

Download at Apple’s App store or at Android App on Google Play.