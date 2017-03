Through April and May, the World Fishing Network is re-airing the second season of Fly Fusion Television. If you missed the series on the first pass, but sure to tune in and join cohosts Jim McLennan and Derek Bird as they chase large rainbows and bull trout in British Columbia’s rugged Cariboo region.

Show times: Mondays at 10:30am and 3:30pm, Fridays at 9:30pm and Saturdays at 12:30am and 3:30am (all times listed in EST).