Fly-fishing leaders convene at Sundance for inaugural Headwaters Summit

Leading figures in fly fishing will gather at Sundance Mountain Resort on Nov. 13-14 for the inaugural Headwaters Summit, a new initiative focused on strengthening fly-fishing culture.

Presented by Sundance Mountain Resort and hosted by Fly Fisherman, TROUT and Fly Fusion magazines, the summit features the Headwaters Institute and two evenings of public film screenings and special guest appearances in Robert Redford’s Screening Room.

The summit is guided by four founding cultural stewards: Ross Purnell, editor and publisher of Fly Fisherman; Kirk Deeter, editor-in-chief of TROUT; Chris Bird, founder and editor of Fly Fusion; and actor and filmmaker Brian Wimmer.

“Healthy culture is oxygen to healthy trade,” said Headwaters co-founder Bird. “The stories we tell, the relationships we build and the trust we establish shape fly-fishing culture. Headwaters is about bringing those people together and asking what we can accomplish collectively.”

The Headwaters Institute will examine the state of fly-fishing culture, audience trust and the role of storytelling in the sport’s future.

Fifty years after the publication of Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It,” his son, author John N. Maclean, will introduce a special Friday evening screening of Robert Redford’s iconic film. Following the screening, Maclean will be joined by legendary fly-fishing storykeepers Gary Borger and Jack Dennis for a Q&A exploring the lasting impact of the book and film on fly-fishing culture.

The weekend celebrates fly fishing’s storytelling traditions and the filmmakers carrying them forward. Saturday evening features three films, “The Tengu Club,” “A Better Way” and “Holding the Line,” followed by discussions with filmmakers RA Beattie, Hilary Hutcheson, Joshua Caldwell, Miles Nolte and Sean McCormick. The evening also includes the Headwaters Legacy Awards.

Both evenings are open to the public, with limited tickets available.

The inaugural summit is supported by seven founding brands: Mayfly Outdoors, NRS, onWater, Orvis, Patagonia, R.L. Winston and Scientific Anglers.