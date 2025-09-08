FFI’s FlyFest in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Fly Fishers International (FFI) is back with FlyFest 2025, happening September 26–27 at the Sheraton Airport Conference Center in Grand Rapids, MI. This in-person event is your chance to reconnect with fellow anglers, learn from the best instructors, and immerse yourself in all things fly fishing. Grand Rapids is right in the heart of the Midwest, making it convenient for regional anglers and easy to reach by air for those coming from farther afield…

What’s On Tap

Workshops, Seminars & Drop-In Casting

FFI Certified Instructors will lead a wide range of sessions covering advanced casting, tying, and conservation topics. The Fly Casting Skills Development program will be offered on Saturday, along with drop-in, “come & go” instruction all day for anglers of every level.

Auctions & Sweepstakes

Support FFI while scoring incredible gear:

Summer Sweepstakes: Enter to win a 14’ StealthCraft Ransom drift boat and trailer.

Silent Auction: Find unique items with proceeds going to FFI education and conservation.

Friday Night Dinner & Live Auction: A great way to kick off the weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Event Details

Location: Sheraton Inn Airport, Grand Rapids, MI

Dates: September 26–27, 2025

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily

Day Pass: $15 at the door

Pre-Registration: Required for workshops and Friday dinner/live auction

Full schedule, presenter info, and registration: flyfishersinternational.org/flyfest