Editors’ Choice Awards – Best Pack

Fly Fusion’s Editors’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s most trusted, fish-ready gear, products that don’t just look good on the rack, but prove themselves day after day on the water. From smart storage to quick-access functionality, the best equipment is the kind that helps you fish more efficiently and keeps essentials right where you need them. This year’s Best Pack winner does exactly that, blending adaptability, thoughtful organization, and convenience into one streamlined carry system: the Patagonia Stealth Switch Pack.

A creature of habit, I’ve been fishing with the same Patagonia sling pack for several years. Like its predecessor, the 9-liter Stealth Switch Pack is built for left- or right-shoulder wear and easily slides into an on-the-water fly-change station. The new one, however, also converts to a hip pack. Among the features are a net sleeve and embedded magnets on the pack front and shoulder strap that temporarily hold flies and nippers for quick fly changes. For pockets, the pack has one exterior-front zippered pocket, one zippered pocket on the shoulder strap, and four large stretch compartments in the pack interior. The Stealth Switch Pack also features a water bottle sleeve, corrosion-resistant zips, and numerous gear attachments and lash points. Patagonia.com

© Photo Andrew Burr