Derek Olthuis Talks Ice Age Browns and Iceland’s Landscape

Tue Apr 18th 2017
Interviews

In this week’s interview, Fly Fusion editor Derek Bird catches up with filmmaker Derek Olthuis of Western Waters Media to chat with him about The Hidden (click here), a film currently running in this year’s International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Olthuis talks about the challenges of  travelling to Iceland to catch Ice Age brown trout. In this 12 minute interview he also reveals which member of the Western Waters Media group consistently catches the most fish.