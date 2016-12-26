New Issue Of Fly Fusion Mobi Now Live!

Thanks to our friends at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival for working with us on this special surprise Christmas edition of Fly Fusion Mobi! The issue contains stunning behind the scenes images from several filmmakers who’s films have been chosen as official selections within the 2017 cycle of the festival. This is FREE fly-fishing goodness! Click through, check out the amazing photography and then SHARE this link, as a gift, with a friend.

Click Here To View This Special Issue

Share the love. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!