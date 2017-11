Not much for dressing up and heading out on the town? You might want to consider celebrating Halloween night by hunkering down in your den and tying Reece’s Masked Bandit. It’s a small steamer that’s super attractive to big trout. Check out the tying video here.

Recipe:

Hook: Gamakatsu octopus #4

Thread: 6/0 matched to zonker

Flash: Ripple Ice Fiber (Hareline)

Tail: Pine squirrel zonker

Collar: Pine squirrel zonker

Head: Flymen Fish Mask w/ Living Eyes – Earth