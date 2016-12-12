Amplitude MPX by Scientific Angler Earns Editor’s Choice Award

The new Scientific Anglers MPX with AST Plus might sound a little like trying to decode your child’s text messages, but the results are far less complicated. Fly Fusion Staff tested the line for the last few months and it is impressive. The line shoots extremely well and added an effortless distance. It contains AST Plus, which is a slickness additive that increases line slickness and durability. Testers really enjoyed casting the line on fast action rods because the MPX is a half size heavy so it loaded the rods extremely efficiently. The line is an all-around freshwater taper ideal for trout and warmwater species. Each line in the Amplitude family will be triple-colored, triple-textured, and feature welded loops on both the front and the rear.