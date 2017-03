In this week’s interview segment, Derek Bird chats with one of fly-fishing’s most recognizable artists, AD Maddox. Her art has appeared in over 30 different publications, on Patagonia t-shirts, on Montana Fly Company fly boxes, and on fly anglers’ den walls worldwide.

In this 15 minute podcast, Maddox discusses maturing as a fly-fishing artist and also reveals her surprising thoughts about tattoos. admaddox.com