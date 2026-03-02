Abel’s Most Advanced Reel Yet

Abel Reels has released their first all-new reel since 2021’s Rove, and it marks their biggest push yet into high-capacity, large-arbor performance for fresh and saltwater. The SDX is their largest, fastest, and most advanced reel, designed for anglers chasing permit, tarpon, GT, steelhead, salmon, and bluewater species like tuna and marlin. It is not a casual upgrade. It is a purpose-built tool for moments when everything is on the line.

The oversized arbor delivers the fastest retrieve in the Abel lineup, picking up an impressive 15.5 to 17.5 inches per turn. A newly designed larger handle improves grip and control during sustained fights, while the alternating stacked carbon and stainless-steel drag system provides smooth, locked-down stopping power. The sealed drag system and caged frame are engineered for extreme saltwater conditions, yet the reel maintains a lightweight feel thanks to its open-frame structure. It is available in either a ported or solid frame configuration.

Another standout feature is customization. On the new Abel website, you can mix and match frame and spool finishes at no additional cost. Choose from Gloss Black, Deep Blue, Deep Green, or Platinum to build a reel that fits your style. The reel is offered in two sizes, 9/11 and 12/14. abelreels.com

Photo: William Woodward