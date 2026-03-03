A Fishable Feast: Fly Fishing and Eating Your Way Around the World is more than a fly-fishing book.

From crystal-clear trout streams to sunlit saltwater flats, untamed jungles and rushing mountain rivers, this beautifully crafted volume by acclaimed author Kirk Deeter and Matthew Supinski explores the cultures, cuisines, geography and history that make fly fishing such a rich and meaningful pursuit.

Featuring a foreword by Tom Rosenbauer, the book blends storytelling, destination and culinary exploration into a global celebration of the angling life.

As Kirk Deeter explains:

“What I like most is that the book isn’t just about fishing or recipes — it’s about adventure and culture and geography and history. It’s an homage to places the adventurous angler may have been, but it’s also meant to be an inspiration for those who are only a few steps down the miles-long trail of fly fishing. It’s the book that’s been kicking around in my head for the past several years or more, and I’m very proud, and grateful for the team at Rizzoli, that it turned out better than I imagined it might.”

A Fishable Feast serves up the sights, flavors and stories of the world’s most compelling fly-fishing destinations. It is a must-read for anglers with an appetite for travel and good food. The book’s release is imminent, and you can find it online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million.

Or, you can order your signed copy here:

kirkdeeter.com