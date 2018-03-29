The Answer to the Riddle

Thu Mar 29th 2018
photography

Riddle: What do sexy subsurface patterns, innovative nymphs, world leaders, nuclear weapons, and the photo below (by  Derek Olthuis) have in common? Answer: The spring issue of Fly Fusion Magazine, where you’ll find intelligent, creative, and thought-provoking articles enhanced by the best fly-fishing photography provided by the best fly-fishing photographers. Subscribe by clicking here to join the adventure.