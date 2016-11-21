2017 Editors Choice Awards: Orvis Waterproof Backpack

Wading anglers know it’s not uncommon for water to appear waist deep when it’s really closer to chest deep. For situations like this, or after an unintended spill or an unexpected downpour, Orvis created a functional waterproof backpack that keeps your gear (and your fishing license) dry. In addition to it’s functional waterproof construction, the pack also differs from other dry bags in that its outward gray finish is textured as opposed to a plasticy-looking dry-bag type finish. True to the Orvis brand, they designed the pack with the fly fisher in mind. The pack features a gear station on the shoulder strap, two rod tube pockets, a D-ring on the back to hold a landing net, and a padded back panel with ventilation channels. Available March 2017. Orvis.com