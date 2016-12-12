2016 IF4 Winning Film

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival winning feature film for 2016 is Arctic Unicorns by Western Waters Media sponsored in part by Fly Fusion Magazine. The festival producers and the film selections committee extend a well-earned congratulations and a $1000 check to the Western Waters Media for their commitment to creating captivating and entertaining outdoor films. The winning film each year is selected by audience members who take part in the online voting process after each of the festival’s 100 screenings.