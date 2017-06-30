Winston GM Talks New Rods

In this 20-minute podcast, Derek Bird catches up with R.L Winston Rod Co. general manager, Jeff Wagner, to chat about the company’s new rods that are set to hit the market this summer. Wagner provides a behind the scenes look at the care and attention that goes into the creation of each Winston rod, and then he discusses the type of action an angler can expect while casting the Kairos and the Nimbus.

The two also get a little sidetracked and chat about carp fishing and even confess to the use of the Squirmy Wormy during disparate times. Click through below to listen to the interview.