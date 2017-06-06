Winston Adds a Slick Casting New Rod

Around this time of year, the Fly Fusion Team begins to hear rumours about what’s on the horizon for new fly-fishing gear. This year the first rumour to materialize comes from the R.L. Winston Fly Rod Company. Last week they invited editor, Derek Bird, down to Montana to test out two new rods they plan to release this summer. He tested the new Winston Kairos on a larger stream throwing streamers to browns. After testing the rod he said, “The Kairos is a slick casting, fast action rod that handles streamers (and anything else I threw) with ease, even in the wind. The Kairos has an upper end feel without the upper end price tag.”

According to Winston, “The Kairos features a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models. With a modern, fast action, the Kairos provides the perfect blend of speed and smoothness, allowing any angler to enjoy a wide variety of fishing applications. Kairos rods showcase a striking Clear Graphite finish complemented by Winston Green thread wraps and our classic hand-written rod inscription as the final touch. Proudly designed and built by anglers in Twin Bridges, Montana.”

Keep your eyes open for it’s release.